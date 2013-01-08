After Justin Bieber hinted at hosting and performing on "Saturday Night Live" on Twitter on Monday, a source has confirmed to Billboard that the pop superstar will indeed be pulling double-duty on the long-running variety show.

The Biebs will take over "SNL" on the Feb. 9. Bieber previously appeared on "Saturday Night Live" in April 2010, in which he performed "U Smile" and serenaded the night's host, Tina Fey, in a sketch.

Earlier this season, Bruno Mars served as the host and performer of "Saturday Night Live," and artists like Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Elton John have pulled double duty on the show in the past. Maroon 5 's Adam Levine will make his hosting debut on Jan. 26, with Kendrick Lamar coming in as musical guest.

Bieber's appearance on Feb. 9 will be in support of his "Believe Acoustic" album, due out Jan. 29. The Biebs performed a stripped-down take on his hit single "Boyfriend," along with two other singles, on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" last week.