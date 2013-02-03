Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez just can't seem to stay away from each other. A month after their most recent breakup, the on-again/off-again couple reunited in L.A. for the first time since their huge, relationship-ending fight in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.

The Spring Breakers actress, 20, was photographed leaving Bieber's house early on the morning of Feb. 2, reportedly after staying the night. Dressed in a yellow cardigan, black pants, and a black hat, the starlet was escorted home -- suitcases in tow -- by one of her ex-boyfriend's drivers.

Though Gomez's face is not visible in the pictures, a source confirms to Us Weekly that the former lovebirds did indeed see each other. It's unknown, however, whether their reunion was romantic in nature.

"It never ends," the insider tells Us. "We'll see. It's such drama with them."

Indeed, the back-and-forth between the two is constant. In the month after their late-December breakup, both stars made cryptic references to the roller-coaster that has been their relationship over the last two years. Gomez covered Justin Timberlake's famous kiss-off anthem "Cry Me a River," telling fans the tune "definitely spoke to her," while Bieber responded in kind with a song of his own, "Nothing Like Us."

"It tells the whole story" of their breakup, a source told Us of the ballad, one of three new tracks from the 18-year-old singer's recently released Believe Acoustic album. "This is his answer to Selena."

