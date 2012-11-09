Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez split

Us Weekly

Beliebers rejoice?

As E! first reported November 9, after nearly two years together, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have gone their separate ways according to multiple sources close to the pair.

PHOTOS: Will Justin move on with one of these stars?

"Selena broke up with Justin about a week ago. It's been a really challenging experience over the last year because of their crazy schedules," one insider tells Us. "Selena definitely had some major trust issues with Justin."

The pair have had their share of problems in the past, although a source close to Bieber cautions that the breakup, which happened on Halloween, might not actually mean the end of "Jelena."

"They are [young] ... it changes from day to day. Right now it is a break and tomorrow it could be back on knowing them ... it's hard to say how they will end up," the source says. "Maybe she feels more serious about it this time. We'll see."

PHOTOS: Justin & Selena -- the way they were

Bieber and Gomez first sparked rumors they were an item during a "cuddly" November 2010 IHOP date, though the denied the romance chatter until the following spring.

Speaking to radio station Z100 in March 2011, Gomez opened up about the attacks lobbed her way by diehard Bieber fans, shortly after the pair went public with their relationship.

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez's red carpet style

"It's hard," she admitted of the Internet haters. "It hurts, it really does. I don't feel like I'm doing anything wrong. I've been best friends with him for a very long time. It does hurt my feelings a lot but I try not to focus on it. I have a strong family and great fans."

Keep clicking to see pics of the duo during happier times ...