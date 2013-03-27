Justin Bieber strikes back: 'I'm young and I make mistakes'

justin bieber breakdown speaking out young mistakes

Justin Bieber on the verge of a breakdown? You better NOT believe it. After a series of bizarre incidents led to speculation that Bieber is heading for a meltdown, the 19-year-old pop star defends himself in an exclusive chat with Us Weekly's Entertainment Director Ian Drew.

"The biggest misconception about me is that I'm a bad person," confides Bieber. "I get upset about that. I have a big heart. I want to be a good role model, but some people want me to fail."

Not that he hasn't publicly stumbled lately. On Feb. 28, Bieber was photographed heading into his London hotel shirtless. "I still had part of my tour wardrobe on and was rushing into my hotel," explains the "Boyfriend" singer, who was photographed shirtless again in an airport in Poland on March 25.

He was also hospitalized in London on March 7 after mysteriously fainting on stage, then walked the streets wearing a gas mask the same week.

But the "As Long as You Love Me," singer assures, "I passed out from the flu. The worst thing to me is disappointing my fans -- we only had five songs left -- so they gave me oxygen, and I decided to finish the show and then go to the hospital. The show must go on."

As for the gas mask, he says it's "a joke with my friends."

"I wanted to hide my face from all the cameras," he explains. "They got it as a joke. My friends and I like messing around.

That said, he admits he's far from perfect. "I'm young and I make mistakes. That's part of growing up," he says. "I mess up sometimes. It's part of growing up."

