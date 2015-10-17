Justin Bieber is breaking his silence on the nude photos seen around the world. The Biebs has finally addressed the naked photos of him in a Bora Bora hotel room that went viral earlier this month.

The 21-year-old superstar revealed to to Access Hollywood that seeing the plethora of nude photos splashed all over the Internet made him feel "violated."

"My first thing was like … how can they do this? Like I feel super violated," Bieber said. "Like, I feel like I can't step outside and feel like I can go outside naked. Like you should feel comfortable in your own space … especially that far away."

The hunky hitmaker, whose manhood was commented on by more than a few looky loos, also took the opportunity to clarify, "That was shrinkage for me."

After the photo leak, Bieber took swift action. His lawyers at Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Light LLP sent a cease and desist letter to the The New York Daily News, threatening legal action if the photos weren't removed within 12 hours of receipt.

The Hollywood Reporter published an excerpt of the letter, which read, "We recently became informed that your company has obtained and is distributing unauthorized photographs of our client including images showing him without clothing."

The graphic photos were taken down but censored photos of buck-naked Bieber are still on the website.