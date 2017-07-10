Yoga. It does a body good. It certainly did for Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, at least!

The actress is showing off her insanely toned body on the cover of Shape, but she says her fit figure didn't come easy.

"I've never worked so hard to look good for something in my entire career," she said for the October 2015 issue. "But I didn't starve or kill myself with exercise. I went slowly, and it paid off."

Kaley said she got in the best shape of her life by cutting out junk food and doing yoga five days a week.

"I love being toned and having muscle; it's so sexy and beautiful," she said. "Everything, from the inside out, has completely changed for me."

Her diet, she said, has changed immensely, too.

"As I've gotten older, I've had to change my food intake. My husband, Ryan, eats so much," she said of her husband Ryan Sweeting, a professional tennis player. "When we first got married, it was so much fun to eat like him."

"We got into this habit we called the bedtime snack. The drawers next to the bed were filled with candy. Eventually, I realized it was mindless eating," she says. "So I cut that out. Our refrigerator and pantry have completely changed, because we don't eat crap anymore. No more soda, chips, cereal; we had boxes of stuff that only a 4-year-old would eat."

However, she's says she doesn't starve her body. In fact, she's a huge proponent of having a cheat day in regards to her diet. In her case, it's every Sunday.

"I know when I'm being good all week long that come Sunday, I'm going to lie by the pool, have a drink, and eat some pizza. Then I wake up on Monday morning and I'm all ready to start the week again," she said. "I'm just going to be in a bad mood all the time if there's no light at the end of the tunnel."

It's all worth it, she says. "Now, when I look into the mirror and see the positive changes, I don't want to go back to what I was doing," she said, "especially when my husband is like, 'You look amazing!'"