She said yes! Engagement buzz has been building around "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss and her line producer beau, Todd Tucker, ever since the two debuted their relationship on the fifth season of her Bravo reality series. And now Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that the lovebirds are indeed engaged to be married.

Tucker, 39, popped the question on New Year's Day, during a New Year's celebration with friends at the couple's home in Atlanta. (Among the party guests was fellow Atlanta "Housewife" Phaedra Parks, who's currently expecting her second child with husband Apollo Nida.) After talking it over with Burruss' daughter, 10-year-old Riley -- who gave him her blessing -- he got down on one knee and proposed to his love of more than a year with a two-carat diamond sparkler by Gregg Ruth.

The singer-songwriter, 36, who has been engaged once before, to the late Ashley "A.J." Jewell, was floored. "I was totally surprised," she tells Us of the romantic proposal, adding that she even shed a few happy tears.

The happy couple already have two dates in mind for their big day, but they're still working out a lot of the other details, including whether the wedding will be filmed for "The Real Housewives." One thing Burruss is sure of is that Tucker has changed her life for the better.

"I used to make jokes with my friends that I [was] part of the Forever Single Club," she tells Us, adding that she and her hubby-to-be plan to have kids together after they're married. "That's what I said before, but now I'm totally different."

