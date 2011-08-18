Kat Von D's LA Ink wasn't permanent.

The reality show centering around Jesse James' ex-fiancee and her work at High Voltage Tattoo in West Hollywood has been canceled. TLC told Us Weekly in a statement that the "current season of LA Ink will be its last."

"The network is proud of what the series has accomplished in its four seasons, following Kat Von D's journey as an artist from Miami to Los Angeles," TLC said.

Just last month the reality star, 29, and James, 42, called off their engagement. In an episode of LA Ink that aired just two days after announcing the split, von D (real name: Katherine von Drachenberg) got Sandra Bullock's ex-hubby's face tattooed on her body.

In a Facebook post last month, von D admitted the past year -- which included her house burning down and the loss of her beloved cat -- had been a tough one. "As much as I'd like to picture [myself] being this strong, independent woman, the truth is most of the time I'm not as strong as I'd like to be," she said. "But I'm still trying."

The series finale of LA Ink will air Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. EST.

