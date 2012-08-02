When it came time to settle on a 'do for Kate Beckinsale at Wednesday's Total Recall premiere in L.A., hairstylist Mara Roszak looked to the actress' reptilian, Armani Prive frock for inspiration.

To complement the dress' structured silhouette, Roszak created a look she describes as "edgy and undone, with an effortless feel."

VIDEO: Looking for more hairspiration? Check out Katy Perry's retro style

Below, Roszak explains to Us Weekly how to achieve Beckinsale's textured, red carpet style:

1. Prep and Texturize

To copy the undone quality of the actress' hair, create texture while preventing flyaways. Start by evenly applying John Frieda Frizz-Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse ($5.99, drugstore.com) through towel-dried hair to tame frizz, boost shine, and built texture. For added volume, spray roots with a texturizing spray and rough dry.

2. Secure the Style

Next, twist small sections of hair to create tousled texture. Once hair is completely dry, gently tease the crown for a bit of height. Next, pull hair back to create a loose braid. Tuck the ends under and pin in place with bobby pins, crossing the pins to secure the look and make sure the braid stays in place. Allow pieces in the front to fall out and frame the face.

PHOTOS: Breezy summer hairdos

3. Polish and Perfect

To finish the look, spray a firm-hold hairspray on your fingertips and pinch sections while rubbing your fingers together on the hair to add even more texture, and to break up the look. Then, in an even, all-around motion, mist a thin coat of hairspray to set it.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Beckinsale's Edgy, Total Recall Premiere Hairdo: How to Get It