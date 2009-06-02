Kate Gosselin definitely isn't trying to hide her bikini body from the cameras.

The 34-year-old mother of eight strutted around in a black bikini Tuesday at Bald Head Island, N.C., two days after showing off her tummy tuck in a revealing orange swimsuit Sunday.

She was photographed playing with her kids (a nanny and two security guards accompanied them, as well as cameras for their TLC reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8).

Where is husband Jon?

He was last spotted riding around on an ATV at their 24-acre estate in Wernersville, Pa., Monday.

The couple's 10th anniversary comes on June 12.

