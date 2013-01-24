Another celebrity is dipping her well-pedicured toes into the fashion design world. Ann Taylor announced today that, in addition to her duties as the face of the brand, Kate Hudson "will make her first foray into fashion design as she collaborates with Creative Director Lisa Axelson on the summer capsule."

PHOTOS: See Kate's and other stars' party makeup looksThe capsule collection will debut in May and is inspired by Hudson's red-carpet style. "The clothes at Ann Taylor are sexy, sophisticated and show true style confidence," the actress and mother of two raves to Us Weekly.

Hudson's last stroll on the red carpet landed her on many best-dressed lists. The star (engaged to Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy since early 2011) wore a stunning Alexander McQueen gown with a keyhole neckline to the Golden Globes on Jan. 13.

PHOTOS: Kate's keyhole dress was just one style trend on the red carpet. Click for more!Besides acting and designing, Hudson proved her chops last year as a dancer and singer as well, garnering glowing reviews for a multi-episode guest stint on Glee as a cruel, alcoholic dance teacher. Tell Us: Would you buy dresses designed by Kate Hudson?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Hudson Designs Collection for Ann Taylor