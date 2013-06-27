The final countdown has begun for the royal baby! Due July 11, Kate Middleton is "really enjoying her final weeks of pregnancy," a source close to the Duchess of Cambridge, 31, recently told Us Weekly. Indeed, as Prince William's wife of two years hunkers down to await the birth -- she made her last official engagement last week -- she's still marveling at the wonder of it all. "Kate finds pregnancy fascinating," the source says. "She still says, 'I can't believe it' when you talk about a baby being inside her.'"

The father-to-be is just as transfixed, the source adds. ""They're both so excited and have so many questions." Like most first-time parents, "they want to know what the baby will look like and who it will take after."

Middleton plans to give birth naturally at London's St. Mary's Hospital, and until that happy, much-anticipated day, she "wants to be near William in the final weeks," another insider says. "It's important to her." Currently ensconced at the couple's home near William's Royal Air Force post in Anglesy, Wales, there's even an emergency plan in case should she go into labor early, with a helicopter set to fly her to London.

"It's very exciting," says a palace aide.

