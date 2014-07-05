Dapper trio! Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry helped kick off the start of Tour de France in West Tanfield, England on Saturday.

Kate, 32, wore a green Allie coat and Suzannah tea dress for the afternoon outing, and accessorized with LK Bennett pumps and an Avona clutch. William and Harry, for their part, wore matching suit jackets and blue pants.

Upon arrival at Harewood House, the royal family spoke to race officials and stood with the rest of the crowd during the French and British national anthems. William, 32, and Harry, 29, later stood on either side of Kate as she cut the ceremonial ribbon to begin the race. (The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently attended the Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday.)

Kate and William's baby boy Prince George did not attend the event, but did receive a gift nonetheless. A source tells Us Weekly the 11-month-old tot was gifted a personalized mini cycling jersey in the official Tour de France yellow color.

