Titanic 3-D officially hits theaters on April 4, but 44 cities will be treated to a special screening of the first film to gross more than $1 billion on Valentine's Day.

The release is extra special for leading lady Kate Winslet, who's looking forward to reliving the experience through the eyes of daughter Mia, 11, and son Joe, 8.

"A whole new generation is going to get to experience the film," Winslet tells USA Today. "It's very exciting that I can actually sit with them -- together -- and we can all watch it in a movie theater. That is going to be quite amazing, actually."

Winslet says she's already seen 17 minutes of 3-D footage, which she deems "extraordinary."

"I was literally like, 'Oh my God, make it stop! Is that me? Oh my God, that's me. Block my ears, somebody! Somebody club out my senses. Make it f-cking stop!'"

While her costar Leonardo DiCaprio "looks so young and so skinny," in the 1997 blockbuster, Winslet, 36, admits she's "slightly freaked out" about seeing her 21-year-old self onscreen again.

"I'm sure I wasn't really a very good actress. Seriously, we are talking about something that happened 15 years ago. It is a very long time ago," she tells USA Today. "I've learned so much, and I've changed as a person so much since then. It is really quite weird. Can you imagine anything stranger? It's going to be like famous all over again, Titanic all over again!"

