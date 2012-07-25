Katherine Jackson's vacation is over.

The 82-year-old Jackson matriarch is speaking out for the first time in a new interview with ABC News Wednesday night.

While Katherine was away in Arizona at the Miraval Resort & Spa, a judge appointed Tito Jackson's 32-year-old son, T.J. Jackson, temporary guardianship of the late Michael Jackson's three children, Prince, 15, Paris, 14, and Blanket, 10, on Wednesday.

Their grandmother tells ABC News, "I am devastated that while I've been away, my grandchildren have been taken away from me, and I'm coming home," she says.

Katherine argues that the Judge Mitchell Beckloff's court ruling Wednesday was "based on a bunch of lies."

As for the rumors that she was kidnapped, Katherine explains, "I am here today to let everybody to know that I am good and fine," and adds, "My children would never do anything to me like that."

Instead she describes her absence as a "short vacation and rest." During her absence, granddaughter Paris tweeted her frustration over not having any contact with Katherine, writing, "Eight days and counting . . . something is really off, this isn't like her at all . . . I wanna talk directly to my grandmother!"

Katherine says the reason she did not call her grandchildren is because "I just gave up my phone and I didn't want to have any phone calls while I was here."

The full interview with Katherine airs Wednesday at 11:35 p.m. EST.

