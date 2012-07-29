Temporary guardianship of Michael Jackson's three children -- Paris, Prince and Blanket -- may have been awarded to Katherine Jackson's grandson, T.J. Jackson, earlier this week, but that didn't stop the family matriarch from getting some bonding time in with her grandkids at a Friday concert featuring members of the Jackson family.

Coming together to attend Friday's Unity tour stop in Saratoga, N.Y., Katherine, 82, tagged along with the late King of Pop's kids as Marlon, Tito, Jackie and Jermaine Jackson performed a selection of their greatest hits.

Their concert outing comes one day after Katherine, who had been resting up in Arizona since last week, returned home to her three grandchildren. "Grandma's here! #thankyougod," Paris, 14, tweeted in the wee hours Thursday morning.

Though a judge appointed Tito Jackson's son, T.J., as the children's temporary guardian, the family matriarch intends to file for joint guardianship of Paris, Prince, 15, and Blanket, 10.

"That pleading will essentially now legally reflect how Mrs. Jackson and T.J. have often shared responsibilities of raising the children since Michael Jackson's tragic passing," Katherine's attorney, Perry Sanders, told TMZ.

Katherine lost custody of the children Wednesday after her whereabouts was questioned. Shooting down reports she was kidnapped, the family matriarch confirmed to ABC News she was enjoying a "short vacation and rest" at Arizona's Miraval Resort & Spa.

