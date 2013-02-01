Now that's something worth talking about! Daytime staple Katie Couric opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Jan. 31, and shared the details of one very awkward date -- with none other than fellow talk show host Larry King!

"He picks me up from my apartment, and he was driving a Lincoln town car," the 56-year-old talk show host began, of the pair's rendezvous more than 20 years ago. "We go to this Italian restaurant. They put us right next to each other like they do all the men and their 'nieces' … and he ordered veal poached in chicken stock because he had just had a quadruple bypass, which was hot."

PHOTOS: Can you believe they dated?

Couric explained that King, who is 23 years her senior, had asked her out when they were both living in Washington, D.C. and she was just 30 years old. At the time, she explained, she was open to going out on dates with anyone because she believed they could be learning experiences, regardless of outcome.

"We're driving home and I see we're going over Memorial Bridge and that's not the way back to my apartment," she continued to Kimmel. "So I said, 'Larry, where are we going?' He goes, 'My place.' And I was like, 'Oh, mother of God. Oh God.'"

PHOTOS: Katie Couric's hair evolution

"We walk in and it's covered with proclamations like 'Larry King Day' and keys to every city in the country. That was sexy," she joked. "So we sat there and what can I say? He lunged. … the whole situation was out of a bad Lifetime movie."

"Incredible," Kimmel managed to say between chuckles.

Couric (who married the late Jay Monahan in 1989) said she ended the evening on a cordial note, however.

"I said, 'Larry, you are such a nice man, but I would like to meet someone a little closer to my age,'" she said.

PHOTOS: Best dressed TV show hosts

"Yeah, someone not from the Paleolithic era," Kimmel couldn't help adding.

King, now 79, previously recounted the date to Kimmel back in 2009, but in his version of the story, the CNN talk show host had insisted that they couldn't go back to Couric's place because her roommate, Wendy Walker (who later became King's executive producer) was home.

"Nothing happened with Katie and I," he told Kimmel at the time.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Couric Had Awkward Date With Larry King