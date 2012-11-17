Too many cooks spoil the broth -- especially if one of them is Katie Holmes.

The 33-year-old single mother (to Suri, 6, her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise) recently sat down with her Dead Accounts costar Norbert Leo Butz for an interview in the December issue of Vogue, where the two talked about their Broadway play, their hometowns (Holmes is from Toledo, Ohio; Butz hails from St. Louis), and the real-life theater that is everyday living.

"Me in the kitchen is a comedy," the Kennedys actress told the mag. "But it's heartbreaking for me going through it --­"

"Because you're such a bad cook?" Butz interrupted.

"Yes," the star said emphatically. "But for others, they probably think it's really funny, because all the pans are out, and I get frustrated, and suddenly it's burning...And I went to [Mario Batali's NYC market] Eataly. I got the stuff. And it still turned out, like -- not good!"

Fortunately for her costars, Holmes is much more comfortable -- and skilled -- in the theater than in the kitchen. Dead Accounts marks her second time appearing on the Great White Way; she first made her Broadway debut in the 2008 revival of All My Sons, opposite Patrick Wilson. This time around, she's sharing the stage with Butz, Judy Greer, and Josh Hamilton. And if she has her way, there will be many more similar projects to come.

"It's exciting because there's no close-up, so a person has to use every inch of themselves," she said of why she loves live theater. "So you're never done -- and who wants to be done? It's just another opportunity to keep growing."

