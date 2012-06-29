Katie Holmes Wants Sole Custody of Suri Cruise, Court Papers Show

Us Weekly

The battle over Suri begins.

In court papers filed in New York on Thursday, Katie Holmes asked for legal custody of Suri, her 6-year-old daughter with Tom Cruise. Holmes' attorney announced her planned divorce from the "Rock of Ages" actor, 49, on Friday. Holmes and Cruise have been married for five years.

TMZ reports that Holmes lists irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split, and asks for sole legal custody and "primary residential custody" of their little girl.

And, as Mom to one of the most well-known celeb tots in the world -- who travels the globe wearing high-end children's clothes -- Holmes is also said to have asked for a "suitable amount" of child support.

A prenuptial agreement is not mentioned in the filing, although Holmes' papers do request a division of property.

In a statement, Cruise's publicist acknowledged that it was Holmes who filed the divorce papers. "Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children. . . Please allow them their privacy," the statement said.

