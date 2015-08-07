Another day, another hair color for Katy Perry.

The pop star has been known to change up her locks frequently. You can almost set your clock to it! And, very rarely does she disappoint.

On Aug. 7, the "Firework" singer showed off her newest 'do, a two-toned number that feels awfully summery. She's clearly hopped on the fashionable ombre train.

"Got dat hair flow back," she captioned the Instagram snap which shows that she's ditched her jet black hair, choosing (at least today) to go with with light brown hair that transitions into a more golden shade as it heads toward the tips.

The color looks great on Katy, but it's still somewhat surprising to see her with normal, albeit, two-toned hair. Remember, this is a girl who has had every color of the rainbow on her head in recent years.

We'll just have to see how long this hairstyle lasts on her. It's probably only a matter of time until she starts experimenting with the color wheel again.