In late November, Kelly Clarkson told Ellen DeGeneres she planned to marry Brandon Blackstock, and now her dream is coming true!

Clarkson, 30, accepted Blackstock's proposal Dec. 14. "I'm engaged!" she tweeted the following day. "I wanted y'all to know! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever."

This will be the "American Idol" winner's first trip down the aisle. Blackstock, who's the son of Clarkson's longtime manager Narvel Blackstock, and the stepson of Reba McEntire, has two children from a previous marriage. The two currently live together in Nashville, Tenn.

While chatting with DeGeneres last month, the "Catch My Breath" singer joked that her beau would have to "put it a ring at some point."

"Honestly, I've never been the girl to plan a wedding," she added. "We will totally, probably elope."

Us Weekly was first to break news of Clarkson's romance with Blackstock earlier this year.

