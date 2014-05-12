Kelly Rowland is officially a married woman! The Destiny's Child singer wed her manager and boyfriend Tim Witherspoon on May 9 in Costa Rica, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old singer was reportedly joined by pal Beyonce and her sister Solange for the big day. (The duo jetted off in a private plane after their Met Gala drama, where Solange physically attacked Jay Z in an elevator.)

"It was a quick, simple ceremony -- only around 30 people," a source tells Us of the nuptials.

Beyonce took to her Instagram the same day to share a shot of herself in what appeared to be a bridesmaids dress, captioning the photo with a mere: "Good morning."

The "Kisses Down Low" singer confirmed the duo's engagement back in December 2013 during an appearance on The Queen Latifah Show. "He put a ring on it," she admitted, adding, "It's been a while. We've kept it very, very low -- for years, to be completely honest."

Rowland added he proposed on Skype! "It was so late -- we were just staring at each other," she said of the moment before he popped the question.

This is the first marriage for the singer, who was previously engaged to football player Roy Williams but split in January 2005.

Rowland's rep did not respond to requests for comment.

