Khloe Kardashian stands by her man!

The 27-year-old reality star was all smiles cheering on hubby Lamar Odom in his first game playing for the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. (The NBA star was unexpectedly traded to the Mavs from the L.A. Lakers earlier this month.)

Odom, 32, put up 14 points and seven rebounds in the pre-season game against Oklahoma City. The Mavs lost the game (by a score of 106 to 92) but according to ESPN, Odom received a warm welcome from the crowd.

The Texas team is also excited to have Khloe as part of their team family. Mavs' owner Mark Cuban told Extra, "we all decided that Khloe is the official favorite Kardashian of the Dallas Mavericks. She's welcome with open arms."

Khloe, who tweeted earlier this month, "I ride or die for my Lam," is looking forward to life in the Lone Star state. "I'm excited," she wrote to a fan. "Heard only great things!"

