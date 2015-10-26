Less is more! Khloe Kardashian has that short hair glow!

After a trying couple of weeks at Lamar Odom's bedside, Khloe decided to pamper herself by taking it down a level or two in the hair department.

In a selfie shared by her hair stylist, Jen Atkin, Khloe ditches her long blond locks and goes with a "lob," otherwise known as a long bob cut.

"Guess who just joined the #ShortHairDontCare club! Do we like?" Jen asked in her Instagram post of her famous client. "#LOBS4LIFE."

Khloe, who appears to have taken off several inches, debuted her new look on Oct. 25, as she left Lamar bedside for the first time in weeks to attend sister Kim Kardashian West's baby shower.

She reportedly stayed at the party for two hours before returning to Cedars Sinai Hospital, where Lamar continues to improve after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel on Oct. 13.

It isn't all good news for Lamar though. TMZ reported that the Nye County Sheriff now has the results of his blood tests, and as expected, he tested positive for cocaine. The Sheriff previously said that it was "distinctly possible" that he could be prosecuted for drug use if the blood tests came back dirty.

On Oct. 26, Khloe also returned to her subscriber-based app after taking a hiatus during part of Lamar's hospitalization.

"Thank you dolls SO much for your patience while I needed some time off," Kardashian wrote on her website. "I'm excited to be back in the mix bringing you some awesome content. Your love and support has meant the world to me. XOXO, Khloe."