All eyes may be on Khloe Kardashian and her husband of three years, Lamar Odom -- especially as they begin fertility treatments to conceive their first child -- but the reality star admits that she pays little attention to the chatter surrounding their high-profile union.

Still, Kardashian, 27, tells Oprah Winfrey in a new clip from Oprah's "Next Chapter" that she feels pressure to make Odom, 32, happy.

"I don't feel the pressure by outsiders. I'm not someone who's easily influenced by the public," Kardashian says in the candid interview airing Sunday. "This is my marriage, my real life. I feel pressure from myself to be a great wife."

Tying the knot in 2009 after a quick, month-long courtship, Kardashian and her NBA player hubby recently "pulled the plug" on their E! reality series, "Khloe & Lamar" to focus on starting a family. Something Kardashian tells Winfrey she's eager to do to do to quell the incessant media speculation as to when she'll finally become a mom. "Even my grandmother will text me [after hearing a false story]: 'You're having twins?' I'm like 'Not yet, I'm sorry!'" Kardashian says with a laugh.

To that end, Kardashian recently began fertility treatments at a Los Angeles clinic. "She's finally doing this because she has the time now that she's in L.A. full-time again," an insider told Us of Kardashian, who moved back to L.A. when her husband was dropped from the Dallas Mavericks.

"They really want to have a baby and are trying everything," adds another source.

Oprah's "Next Chapter" airs Sunday at 8 pm. (EST) on OWN.

