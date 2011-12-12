Get ready, y'all!

Lamar Odom was traded to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, and Khloe Kardashian is already planning her move to Texas.

Odom, 32, was initially set to be traded to the New Orleans Hornets as part of a nixed exchange of players between the Lakers, Hornets and the Houston Rockets.

"Missing him already," Khloe, 27, tweeted Monday. "As soon as I pack our house up, I'll be there."

The reality star -- who admitted earlier she was "sad" about the trade -- remained optimistic about her move to the Lone Star state.

"I'm excited [about the move]," she tweeted to a fan. "Heard only great things!"

When another follower lamented that Khloe was leaving L.A., she reassured them: "I'll be back and forth!"

So why isn't Khloe staying behind in California while her hubby of two years plays basketball in the south? "I ride or die for my Lam!" she tweeted. "It's where I go. ... It's who I am with."

