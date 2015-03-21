The brother-sister bond between Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian is undeniable, and she'll be there when he breaks out of his mental funk.

Khloe recently touched on her love toward Rob in an Instagram post on his birthday, but she talked to Wonderwall.com a little more in-depth about her reclusive younger brother.

"I just feel, especially over the last year, Rob has become very introverted and has a kind of social anxiety," she said before hosting a party at Las Vegas's 1 OAK. "He's definitely not at his happiest place that he once was, and I know he can get to that happy place and he will."

Unlike Khloe and his other famous sisters, Rob is almost nonexistent on social media (especially by Kardashian standards) and often deletes his Instagram snaps shortly after posting them. He hasn't been seen in public since around the time he fled Kim Kardashian West's Italian wedding in May 2014. Many believe Rob's unhappiness stems from his struggles with his weight.

Khloe said, "We all kind of get to a place where you don't know where to go in life or whatever, so I think it's important for him to know that he always has people to lean on and it's not unnatural for people to not know even where to begin. It's a growing process. ... I will always be his No. 1 supporter."