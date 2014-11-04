Kim Kardashian is looking a bit different these days.

The reality-TV star debuted bleached eyebrows at her sister Kendall Jenner's birthday party on Monday night and the results are, well, shocking, to say the least.

Don't worry, though, it's not a look that will last, Kim says.

In one of two photos posted to her Instagram account, North West's momma said, "About last night... #KendallsParty #DontBeScaredOfMyBleechedBrows #ItsForAPhotoShoot". The photo shows her -- with bleached eyebrows -- staring at the camera emotionless with friend Cara Delevingne while Khloe Kardashian's ex French Montana grimaces in the background.

In a second photo with Cara and her husband, Kanye West, she is seen showing off her best duckface to the camera with the caption, "#EyebrowsOnFleek."

At least she has a colorful sense of humor about her colorless brows.