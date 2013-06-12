Pregnant Kim Kardashian keeps casual while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Plus, the reality star's boyfriend, Kanye West, faces cheating rumors: See Us Weekly's top stories from Wednesday, June 12, in the roundup!

1. Kim Kardashian Films Without Makeup, Dresses Baby Bump in All Black

Kim Kardashian is keeping it casual now that she's in the final weeks of her pregnancy. The 32-year-old reality star dressed her baby bump in all black and wore flip-flops (and virtually no makeup!) while filming a scene for Keeping Up With the Kardashians at The Vitamin Barn in Malibu on Tuesday, June 11.

2. Kanye West Did Not Cheat on Pregnant Kim Kardashian: Rep

Don't believe the rumors. Amid allegations made by model Leyla Ghobadi that Kanye West cheated on pregnant Kim Kardashian with her, West's rep is setting the record straight. "This most recent attack on Kanye West and his family is totally without merit," his rep tells Us.

3. Farrah Abraham Tells Howard Stern: I Pleasure Myself to My Sex Tape

Talk about self love! During a graphic tell-all interview on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show on Wednesday, June 12, Teen Mom and adult film star Farrah Abraham revealed she gets turned on by watching her own sex tape.

4. Kate Middleton Wears $42 ASOS Dress While Furniture Shopping: Picture

Kate Middleton is just like Us! The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge stepped out wearing an affordable maternity dress in London on Tuesday, June 4, while shopping at a high-end furniture store. The price tag for her adorable ensemble? $42!

5. Maria Menounos: Jack Nicholson "Got Me Kicked Out" of a Lakers Game!

Memo to sports fans everywhere: If you want to mess with the Lakers, you're going to have to go through Jack Nicholson first. The 76-year-old actor once got Extra host (and very vocal Boston Celtics fan) Maria Menounos kicked out of her seat at Staples Center.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Films Without Makeup, Kanye West's Rep Addresses Cheating Rumors: Today's Top Stories