While Heidi Pratt has yet to confirm officially she'll pose for Playboy, Kim Kardashian - who was featured in the magazine's December 2007 issue - says the Hills star called her for advice.

"Actually, I was in Mexico and I got a call from Heidi saying, 'Call me right now,' " Kardashian tells MTV News . "So I called her and she had said to me, 'What do you think? What's your opinion on if I were to do Playboy?'"

Kardashian's advice? "Go for it."

"I think that now's the time," she says. "I think it's a very classy magazine. It's artsy. I talked her through the whole process and helped her make up her mind."

Kardashian also said Spencer Pratt also weighed in.

"Her and Spencer talked it over," Kardashian tells MTV. "They felt like it was the right thing for her to do and I'm anxious to see it."