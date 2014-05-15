Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to marry in Florence, Italy
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will marry in Florence, Italy, on May 24, a source close to the couple confirms to ET.
Despite multiple reports that the power couple is marrying in Paris, ET has learned that the two are actually having a dinner in Paris the night before the wedding, but will actually fly their guests to Italy for the ceremony.
On Saturday, the Kardashian family threw a bridal shower for Kim at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
