Kim Kardashian had a hard time learning to love her pregnancy curves, as a new promo for the eighth season of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reveals. Discussing her growing baby bump with family, Kanye West's 32-year-old girlfriend asks, "How the f-ck did I get like this?" In another scene, she gives a glimpse of her bare belly while modeling lingerie.

At E!'s Upfront event in New York City Apr. 22, the reality star told Us Weekly she was learning to love her new figure. "It was really hard for me to accept that the body changes, and I was having a different kind of pregnancy than Kourtney did," Kim said of her older sister (mom to Mason, 3, and Penelope, 10 months, with partner Scott Disick). "She made it look really easy, but ever since the baby started to kick I've really embraced it. Now I love being pregnant!"

Matriarch Kris Jenner is especially excited to add another member to their famous family. "I've just never seen her this happy," she told Us of Kim. "She's happier than she's ever been and feeling so good. She's just embracing the whole thing, and that just makes me very proud."

Watch a sneak peek from the show's eighth season now and tune in for new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. EST on the E! network.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian on Pregnancy Curves: "How the F-ck Did I Get Like This?"