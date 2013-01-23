Kim Kardashian's baby bump is starting to show! Less than a month after Kanye West shared their baby news with the world during a concert in Atlantic City, the 32-year-old E! reality star showed off her pregnancy curves during a dinner date at Lassere Restaurant in Paris, France, Jan. 22.

Kardashian -- wearing a tight black dress, tall boots and a fur coat -- has been visiting the City of Lights for Fashion Week. She hit up the Stephane Rolland show hours before the dinner.

Due in July, Kardashian and rapper West, 35, are ecstatic about becoming first-time parents. "They talk about names for boys and girls," a confidant says in the Jan. 28 issue of Us Weekly. "They know they want both eventually, so it doesn't really matter which comes first."

The two are also keeping busy by prepping their new 9,00-square-foot home in L.A.'s Bel Air. "They're redoing the whole house," a source says of the $11 million mansion, an Italian-style villa that features a hair salon, indoor pool and bowling alley. "They hope it's ready when the baby arrives."

Kardashian, known for her hard work ethic, isn't skimping on her other responsibilities. "Up early for a photo shoot!" she tweeted Jan. 23. "Shooting my sixth fragrance ad campaign today in Paris with Nick Knight! What a dream come true!"

