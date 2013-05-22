Leave it to the Kardashians to raise the baby shower barre. For the June 2 fete celebrating Kim Kardashian's future daughter, mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe and Kourtney and friend Shelli Azoff sent out music box invitations featuring twirling ballerinas to friends -- including Beyonce and another expectant mom, Fergie!

PHOTOS: Kim's pregnant bikini body

The tiny dancers' musical accompaniment: "Hey Mama," a song from Kanye West's 2005 album Late Registration. The ballad was later dedicated to his mother, who died in 2007.

To be held at Azoff's Beverly hills home, the Sharon Sacks-planned party will be a "ladies' brunch," says a source, adding that West will make a cameo. In lieu of gifts, Kim, 32, and Chicago native West, 35, says a pal, "have asked for donations to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago."

PHOTOS: Why Kim and Kanye are the perfect match

Kardashian also promises friends that she will be just as low-key when the baby arrives in July. A veteran in the delivery room -- she witnessed both her mom and big sister Kourtney give birth -- "Kim is not scared at all and has no fears," says a close source.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kanye's romance

After the baby's birth, the couple plan to stay stateside and get to know their little girl. But in the fall, Kardashian and the baby will join West on his tour. "This was always the plan," a source tells Us.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Sent Ballerina "Music Box" Baby Shower Invitations to Beyonce and Fergie