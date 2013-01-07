Pregnant Kim Kardashian wears a see-through dress and Teen Mom Farrah Abraham gives her 3-year-old daughter a makeover: See Us Weekly's top stories from Monday, Jan. 7, in the roundup!

1. Kim Kardashian Shows Major Cleavage, Pregnancy Curves in Revealing Cutout Dress: Picture

Dangerous curves ahead! Kim Kardashian revealed more than just her mom-to-be glow when she stepped out in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sunday, Jan. 6.

2. Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter Sophia's Unibrow

Farrah Abraham's fixation with beauty has reached an all-time high. Months after the former MTV reality star received $16,000 worth of plastic surgery, the 20-year-old decided to improve her 3-year-old daughter Sophia's looks, too.

3. Have Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Split?

Are Taylor Swift and Harry Styles no longer going in one direction? New reports claim the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" singer and One Direction boy band star have already gone their separate ways.

4. Jason Wahler Is Engaged to Ashley Slack -- See Her Ring!

Doug Reinhardt isn't the only Hills hunk with a wedding in the works! Lauren Conrad's ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler proposed to model Ashley Slack on Nov. 17, Us has confirmed.

5. Heidi Klum on "Wild and Crazy" Sex: I "Dress Up Sometimes"

Heidi Klum's view on love and marriage has changed considerably since her split from husband-of-eight-years Seal last year, but that doesn't mean that the Project Runway host believes romance is dead. Far from it.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim Kardashian Shows Cleavage in Cutout Dress, Farrah Abraham Waxes Daughter Sophia, 3: Top 5 Stories of Today