Woah Kim! There is so much going on with Kim's formal wear. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards with husband Kanye West in London.

Embroidered in crystals, this custom-made haute couture gown is by Ralph and Russo. She shows off her assets in what could be a swimsuit underneath the tulle fishtail look.

Call it dominatrix, sexy or simply scandalous, she pulls off the sheer look from the front and the back.

Perhaps the biggest issue with this dress though, is making sure it stays up.

Even if her dress was not supportive, Kanye was there to support Kim. Holding hands, Kim and Kanye showed off their love for one another. In July, Kanye covered GQ and spoke about his love for Kim.

In the issue, he compared their relationship to having a rare dinosaur.

"Like they said in Step Brothers: Never lose your dinosaur. This is the ultimate example of a person never losing his dinosaur."

Kanye looks like he's definitely holding on to her.

Kim is trying for a second baby with Kanye.

