In Hollywood, sporting duds from another star's clothing collection is the highest form of flattery.

PHOTOS: Celebrities with their own fashion lines

A fashion-forward Kim Kardashian suited up in a black sequin blazer straight off the racks from Rachel Zoe's luxe line as she posed with her 10 family members for their annual Kardashian holiday card.

PHOTOS: Us Weekly's best-dressed stars of 2011

Zoe's sparkling design called "Liza" is available for $495 on neimanmarcus.com and features satin lapels and a hook-and-eye front. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teamed the jacket with a white blouse, black wide-leg pants and a black bow tie.

PHOTOS: The Kardashians and their daring style

"I love our family Christmas card shoots and I think this one looks amazing!" the 31-year-old wrote on her blog about the photo, which can can also be viewed in 3D with 3D glasses and shot by photographer Nick Saglimbeni.

In September, Zoe, 40, debuted her namesake clothing collection, which was an instant hit with the media, buyers and celebrities. The next month, Julianne Hough was spotted in one of the star stylist's creations: a chic black tuxedo-style mini dress.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly