If there's one thing Kim Kardashian loves, it's a tight mini-dress. The pregnant reality star ran errands in Encino, Calif., May 30 wearing a Kardashian Kollection for Dorothy Perkins bodycon sheath that retails for $69. Rocking a fishtail braid, the mom-to-be completed her look with a black blazer and flip flops. (She gave up wearing high heels in late March.)

"While it's the season for colorful and bright clothing, it's just as chic to wear black and white pieces," Kanye West's baby mama blogged May 24. "There is something so simple and sophisticated about the combination. In the evening or even during the day, these colors will always work and look good on any figure!"

During her first two trimesters, the 32-year-old TV star had a tough time embracing her new curves. "I struggle to find things that don't make me look heavy," she blogged March 1. "Some days, my baby bump really shows, and some days it doesn't . . . so I never really know what I'm going to look like."

Though her body has often been bullied online -- one internet meme equated Kardashian's Cedrice Charlier dress to Shamu -- the entrepreneurial California girl has learned to ignore her critics. In fact, her mom Kris Jenner says she's feeling more feminine than ever. "She's just embracing this whole thing," the matriarch tells Us Weekly in its May 20 issue. "It just makes me very proud. She's happier than she's ever been."

