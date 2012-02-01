After a heartbreaking year, Kim Kardashian needed something to brighten her spirits -- and her hair!

The 31-year-old E! reality star debuted a new honeyed hue on Twitter Tuesday, but it's hardly the first time Kardashian has experimented with a new look.

"I swear I love changing my hair up," she tells Us Weekly. "It makes me feel like a new me!"

"It's like the season was ending so I wanted a fresh start now," she explains. "I'm loving it."

Kardashian -- who filed for divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries after just 72 days of marriage -- has sported bang extensions and blonde highlights in the past.

Rebecca Friedman, co-owner of the Goodform Salon in Hollywood, gave Kardashian the makeover. "She's the best!" Humphries' ex raves.

Freidman spent nearly three hours perfecting Kardashian's color, which she describes as a "cooler, chocolate-y brown" with "sun-kissed streaks that are close to her childhood color."

