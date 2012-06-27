Five days after Jared Followill and Lily Aldridge announced the birth of their daughter, Dixie Pearl, another Kings of Leon member has some happy news to share: Nathan Followill and his wife, Jessie Baylin, will welcome their first child in December 2012!

"They are two of the most excited people I know," the band's rep tells Us Weekly in a statement.

The couple tied the knot in November 2009 at Wolf Den Farm in Brentwood, Tenn., in front of close friends and family, including Scarlett Johansson, 27, who attended high school with Baylin.

The ceremony took place in a beautiful rustic barn, and the reception was catered by local Nashville, Tenn., restaurant Miel.

Drummer Nathan, who turned 33 on June 26, and Baylin, 28, first met at the Bonnaroo music festival in 2006. Kings of Leon guitarist Matthew Followill, 27, welcomed son Knox with his wife, Johanna Bennett, in April 2011, and bass guitarist Jared Followill, 25, proposed to model Martha Patterson in April 2012.

In January, Baylin released her third album, "Little Spark."

