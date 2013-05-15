Abercrombie & Fitch has lost yet another customer -- and this one isn't afraid to speak her mind. Kirstie Alley blasted the retail chain's CEO Mike Jeffries for his controversial remarks in a recently resurfaced 2006 Salon interview, in which he said, “In every school there are the cool and popular kids, and then there are the not-so-cool kids. Candidly, we go after the cool kids…. A lot of people don’t belong [in our clothes], and they can’t belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely."

PHOTOS: We're tired of the fat jokes!

The actress, 62, told Entertainment Tonight," Abercrombie clothes are for people who are cool and look a certain way and are beautiful and are thin' and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. That would make me never buy anything from Abercrombie."

Nor will her two kids, William True Stevenson, 20, and Lillie Price Stevenson, 18. "I’ve got two kids in that bracket, but they will never walk in those doors because of his view of people -- forget women, his view of just people.”

PHOTOS: Celebrity Makeovers -- best of 2013!

Alley isn't the only celebrity to slam the store, which doesn't carry sizes above a 10. Sophia Bush, on May 13, tweeted "Such a letdown to see that Abercrombie, a company geared toward teens, lets their CEO speak like this…"

Backlash against the company has been growing steadily since the 2006 interview resurfaced. A petition on Change.org was started to compel the store to stock larger sizes; teenage critics protested outside a Chicago Abercrombie & Fitch store on Monday, May 13; and in a viral video campaign, "#FitchTheHomeless," filmmaker Greg Karber attempts to "re-brand" the company by giving its clothes to homeless people.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kirstie Alley Slams Abercrombie and Fitch for CEO's Anti-Fat Remarks