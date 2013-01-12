The official call is in: Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa are not getting a divorce.

The Lakers star and his model wife announced their decision to drop the divorce proceedings and work on their marriage Friday, Jan. 11 -- and they did it via social media.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reconciled. Our divorce action will be dismissed," Vanessa posted on her Instagram page. "We are looking forward to our future together."

She signed the message: "Kobe & Vanessa."

Kobe similarly took to his Facebook page to announce the happy reconciliation news.

"I am happy to say that Vanessa and I are moving on with our lives together as a family," he wrote Friday evening. "When the show ends and the music stops, the journey is made beautiful by having that someone to share it with. Thank you all for your support and prayers!"

The couple have two young daughters together, Natalia, 9, and Gianna, 6.

Vanessa, 30, initially filed for divorce from her 34-year-old basketball beau back in December 2011 after 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

In December, however, the pair was spotted together at the 12-12-12 Hurricane Sandy relief concert at Madison Square Garden, and then again on New Year's Eve. They have been inseparable ever since.

