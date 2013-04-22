Watch out, world: Kris Humphries is back in action. The Brooklyn Nets player was spotted roaming the streets of Manhattan on Friday, Apr. 19, the same day that his divorce from ex Kim Kardashian finalized, and the athlete looked to be in good spirits. Humphries, 28, wasn't quite trying to blend into the crowd, wearing a bright blue-and-black checked shirt and oversized high-tops as he made his way through the city.

Just one day earlier, the NBA player tweeted that he "couldn't be happier," most likely in reference to the finalization of his messy 536-day court case.

"Kris and his family are excited to move forward and are grateful for all the support they have received in this process," a rep for Humphries' told Us Weekly in a statement. "His commitment to the Brooklyn Nets and the team's incredible fans is his number one priority, and he is excited to head into the playoffs tomorrow with this situation behind him."

On Friday, Apr. 19, an L.A. judge ruled that Humphries' divorce from Kardashian, 32, was all but complete -- pending one final sign-off from the court. Humphries was not present for the hearing, though Kardashian was both present and on-time.

The NBA player previously sought an annulment when his reality star ex filed for divorce back in October 2011, claiming that Kardashian had committed fraud by using the $10 million nuptials as a ploy for a reality show ratings boost.

The judge ultimately ruled against Humphries' claims, however, and also denied him his requested $7 million from Kardashian. Instead, the couple will go their separate ways in a clean split, with each party paying for their own attorney's fees.

And Humphries' sights do appear to be set on other things now that the divorce is finalized. On Friday afternoon, the athlete tweeted that he "can't wait for playoffs!"

