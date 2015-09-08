Momma knows best! There may be a large (albeit now legal!) age gap between Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga, but the two have a big cheerleader in their corner: Kris Jenner.

"There's not much she could say since Kylie is an adult now," a source tells People magazine. "Kris actually supports their relationship big time."

Although Kylie just recently turned 18, Tyga has been around the family for quite some time, as the couple had a not-so-secret relationship when she was technically a minor. None of that has fazed the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch.

"She thinks [Tyga] is the next hip hop genius of our generation and wants to do anything she can to help him succeed," the source says of Kris, adding that the mom-ager thought Tyga's new R-rated song "Stimulated" was "a little much."

Even without her mother's consent, it seems that maybe Kylie wouldn't have cared.

"Kylie is equally as obsessed with Tyga as he is with her," a source said.

Over the course of her relationship with the father to 2-year-old King Cairo Stevenson, Kylie has heard from critics skeptical of whether the romance was long-lasting and how it was even legal.

In a cover story for Galore, she alluded to the haters, saying,"It just makes no sense that, even a month ago, people were complaining that I was too young to be doing certain things, and now people are just okay with it because I'm grown."

"The reality is that I don't even want to be 18. I wish I could be 17 for the rest of my life," she continued. "I just want to be young and enjoy it, but this lifestyle absolutely made me grow up faster. For me, age is just a number."