Kris Jenner is known for speaking her mind, but sometimes she'd rather let her phone case do the talking. The mother bear of the Kardashian clan was photographed at the E! Upfronts on Apr. 22 using her iPhone, which featured a cover printed with a few choice words: "Queen of F--king Everything."

PHOTOS: Kardashian family vacation album

The famous momager, 57, who looked amazing at the event in a red lace Valentino dress, whipped out the gadget to take photos at the star-studded event in NYC. The cover attracted so much attention that Glamour tracked down where to buy the $30 cover, by Zero Gravity: It's sold at L.A.'s Kitson store and online.

PHOTOS: Kardashian Christmas cards over the years

The reality star recently took to her blog to refute a Star Magazine report that she and husband Bruce Jenner are planning to file divorce papers. "My husband and I have been married for over 20 years and I love him. We are so lucky that we get to have so much fun together and with our kids," she wrote. "I also love that Bruce and I get to create so many amazing memories not just for ourselves, but also for our kids and grandkids. We are truly blessed."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kris Jenner's iPhone Case Says She's "Queen of Effing Everything"