Twilight, Hunger Games and Harry Potter's leading ladies unite!

In a new interview with MTV News, Twilight beauty Kristen Stewart reveals she recently hung out with fellow blockbuster stars Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Watson.

For Stewart, 22, and Lawrence, 22, who are often compared for their careers, it was a long-awaited meeting.

"She's so cool," Stewart said of the Hunger Games actress. "I was a lot younger than her when I first sort of entered this world of franchise land, and I don't know, I guess we sort of both went, 'Wow, this is so weird.' We were actually sat in a corner with Emma Watson as well, the three of us. We were like, 'Wow, this is strange. This is really cool.'"

"I think people assume that actresses don't want to [be friends]," Stewart added. "It was kind of a great feeling, to be honest. I was like, 'This is kind of just awesome.'"

Rumors that Stewart and Lawrence were feuding spread in March 2012, but the two laughed it off.

"I just shot her an email, and was like, 'Hey, can't wait to see more as this feud unfolds!" Lawrence told Access Hollywood. "[Kristen] wrote me back, and she was like, 'It's fine. Welcome to the world where everything you say gets turned into [something it's not].' So, she understood."

While Lawrence is preparing for the second Hunger Games film, Catching Fire, Stewart is wrapping up her role as Bella in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, which hits theaters Friday, Nov. 16.

The actress, her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, and their costars will reunite on the red carpet of the film's Hollywood premiere Monday, Nov. 12. Visit Usmagazine.com for all the red carpet photos!

