Kristen Stewart wasn't exactly the master of disguise the afternoon of July 17.

Driving around Los Angeles with her Snow White and the Hunstman director Rupert Sanders -- she and the married Brit, 41, were scoping out secluded places to make out -- Stewart, 22, attempted to go incognito.

But Stewart was unmistakably herself in her go-to casual gear: white tank top, tousled hair and black sunglasses, all topped off with a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball cap.

The hat looks like it was a loaner. Stewart's longtime love and Twilight costar Robert Pattinson's trademark off-the-red-carpet look normally includes his rotating collection of American baseball caps, including toppers from the Dodgers, Yankees and other teams.

Indeed, Stewart similarly attempted to blend in (unsuccessfully!) wearing her man's Baltimore Orioles cap at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif. back in April.

But on July 17, Sanders -- married to Liberty Ross with two young kids -- was the object of Stewart's affection, as exclusive photos in the new Us Weekly confirm.

The pair "would only take a break" from their steamy PDA fest "when they thought someone was walking by," an observer told Us. "It seemed like they couldn't get enough."

Both Stewart and Sanders are now regretting the tryst and its discovery. Saying she was "deeply sorry" in an emotional statement, Stewart added, "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

"I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family," Sanders said.

