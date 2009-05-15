Now that Lauren Conrad is off The Hills, Kristin Cavallari is shaking things up.

"Basically...they want me to come in and start drama," she tells Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show. "I'm good for it, it's fun."

Her plans: "Drinking, fighting, hooking up -- all that good stuff!" she jokes.

Plus a romance with Audrina Patridge's ex, Justin Bobby, as first reported by Us Weekly.

"I sat next to him at [Heidi and Spencer Pratt]'s wedding, yes," Cavallari hints. (The wedding episode, airing May 31, is the show's season finale -- and her debut.)

After catching the wedding bouquet, Cavallari quips she's on a "man-hunt.

"I am single and they want me to date on the show, which I'm kind of excited about," the 22-year-old goes on. "They'll introduce me to guys, and if goes somewhere, they'll follow it. If not, it'll be over."

Cavallari says she didn't push her former foe, Lauren Conrad, out of the show.

"I had nothing to do with that! She was leaving, and I thought it was a good time to come in because she's gone," Cavallari says, adding that she'll "hopefully" become the next narrator.

(And their feud is so Laguna Beach, anyway. "We're fine now," she says, adding they hang out when they run into each other, but Cavallari doesn't "call her every day.")

Cavallari also tells Seacrest she introduced the Pratts.

"I don't talk about that too much," she jokes. "I was dating Brody [Jenner], and Spencer was Brody's best friend, and Heidi wanted me to introduce her to a guy."

Has Heidi changed since then?

"I don't really hang out with her as much anymore...but looks-wise, I'd say....Listen, they know what they're doing and they're making a lot of money."