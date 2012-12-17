All Kristin Cavallari wants for Christmas is for her son to stop crying.

On Dec. 15, the 25-year-old Laguna Beach reality star shared a photo of her 3-month old baby boy, Camden -- meeting a certain white-bearded gentleman -- via her WhoSay page. "Someone didn't like Santa," Cavallari wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Cavallari -- engaged to Camden's dad, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler -- shared her holiday plans with Us Weekly while promoting her shoe collection, Chinese Laundry by Kristin Cavallari. "We'll spend Christmas Eve night at Jay's parents' house and then we will go to my mom's house for Christmas dinner," she revealed.

Cavallari -- who also appeared on MTV's The Hills -- said she plans to pass down her own family traditions with Camden, born Aug 25.

"We always had the elves for seven days the week before Christmas," the reality star told Us. "If you were bad, you'd get coal. If you were good, they'd leave a little something in your stocking, so I want to do that with Camden."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristin Cavallari's Son Camden, 3 Months, Cries Meeting Santa Claus!