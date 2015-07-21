She's officially a high school graduate! Kylie Jenner took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to share some exciting news with her fans, posting a series of candid tweets.

"Oh AND.. I finished school last week.. & I know I never post on social media when I'm in class but that doesn't mean… I don't encourage education! Because I do!" Kylie informed her 10.4 million Twitter followers.

The news comes as a surprise to those following Kylie's school trajectory. Her older sister Kim Kardashian told "Access Hollywood" that Caitlyn Jenner's youngest child still had a year left of school this past May.

But it seems Kylie's dedication to education has paid off and perhaps put her ahead of schedule. In that same interview, Kim shared: "She goes to school every single day. Perception can be reality and people assume maybe she's not in school because she's not posting about being in school all the time."

Rampant rumors swirled around that time that Kylie had dropped out of school, and the 17-year-old took to Twitter to weigh in. "I do school every weekday. Again don't believe everything you read," Kylie shared back in May.

No word yet on Kylie's college plans, but it's safe to assume she won't be moving into the dorms anytime soon. The teen recently purchased her own home in Calabasas, Calif., for $2.7 million.